Man seriously injured, suspects at large after stabbing near Victoria

Mounties in Colwood, B.C., are making a public appeal for witnesses after a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

The West Shore RCMP detachment says officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 1880 Island Highway around 2:15 a.m.

Police found the victim suffering from a single stab wound. Paramedics treated the man and transported him to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties say two bystanders rushed to his aid; one calling police and providing a statement to officers, while the other left the scene shortly after the officers arrived.

Attending officers contained the area and a police dog was deployed but the suspects were not located, the West Shore RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. Forensic identification officers also examined the scene and collected evidence.

"Police do not believe the public is at risk as this appears to be an isolated crime, with no other similar reports," the release said.

Investigators are now asking the bystander who left the scene to contact police and provide information to assist with the case.

After canvassing the area, police say a witness told officers a group of four suspects ran from the parking lot and crossed Island Highway following the attack.

Anyone with information or dash camera video of the scene between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.