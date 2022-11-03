Man seriously injured after shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood

SURREY, B.C -

A man is in hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Surrey.

The shots rang out late Wednesday afternoon on 89th Avenue near 135A Street in Whalley.

Surrey RCMP says it received reports of shots fired around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators laid down evidence markers near the basement of the home and surrounded the driveway with yellow police tape.

They could be seen talking to people inside the home and canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other,” wrote Sgt. A. Windover, of the Surrey RCMP in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage from this area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-167759.