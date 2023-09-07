Man sentenced to 6 months plus time served since 2021 Vancouver homicide, police say

The man responsible for a homicide on Vancouver's Commercial Drive in 2021 has been sentenced to six more months in jail, police said Thursday.

Jeff Arnie Lincoln pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced last week, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The 41-year-old received credit for 21 months of time already served before his sentencing, leaving him to serve a further six months, followed by two years of probation, police said.

He will also be banned from possessing firearms for 10 years after he is released.

Lincoln assaulted 60-year-old Gilles Hebert in Grandview Park on Aug. 5, 2021. Hebert was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At the time, police said they were called to the park for reports of an assault in progress around 1:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious, and arrested Lincoln the same day. He was released from custody while the investigation progressed, and was charged in January 2022.