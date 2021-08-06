VANCOUVER -- Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to a homicide in a busy East Vancouver park Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Grandview Park on Commercial Drive around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in progress, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.

There, officers found 60-year-old Vancouver resident Gilles Hebert, who had been assaulted and was unconscious, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not name the 39-year-old who was arrested after the incident, and said their investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators believe a number of people may have been walking or driving by at the time this happened and may have not realized the severity of the assault,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“We need anyone with information to come forward.”

Police are asking witnesses to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Thursday's incident is the 12th homicide of 2021 in Vancouver, according to police.