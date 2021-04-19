VANCOUVER -- A man punched a coyote while being attacked by two of the animals on Vancouver's Stanley Park seawall Sunday night, local police say.

The Vancouver Police Department says the man was riding an electric scooter near Prospect Point shortly before midnight when he collided with a coyote.

“He fell off his bike, he injured his collarbone and while he was on the ground a couple of coyotes began to nip at him, biting at his jacket and his clothing,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Addison says the man then punched one of the animals to fend them off and was able to flag down a passerby to call 911.

BC Emergency Health Services says they received a call at 11:22 p.m. for what was reported as a “multiple animal situation.”

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.