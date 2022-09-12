Man posed as reflexologist, rubbed women's feet in B.C.'s Okanagan: RCMP

Mounties are trying to identify a man who posed as reflexologist and rubbed two women's feet during "separate and unusual interactions" in B.C.'s Okanagan.

Authorities said the incidents were reported weeks apart in Kelowna, and that both took place at approximately the same time of day but in different areas of the city.

The first woman reported she was in a parking lot on Harvey Avenue near Spall Road on the morning of Aug. 11 when a stranger approached and asked to take pictures of her feet.

"The woman stated she was caught off guard and let him take photos," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

He then started to rub her feet, and asked if he could continue giving her a proper massage. When she declined, he allegedly continued touching her anyway, and told her: "In about 30 seconds, you will feel so good."

The woman yelled, pulled her foot away and left, authorities said.

She described the man as white, 50 years old, 6'0" tall with short, salt-and-pepper hair. He was wearing a Blue Jays shirt at the time.

The second woman told police she was approached in a parking lot on Pandosy Street near West Avenue on Sept. 1, and persuaded to let an unknown man record video of her feet and rub them.

"The female was frozen in fear during the event and was not sure what to do," Kelowna RCMP said. "She stated she felt the interaction was sexual and was victimized by the encounter."

She put her shoes on and left when the man asked to switch to her other foot, authorities said.

She described the man as middle aged, 5'10" tall with a short, kempt beard. He was also walking a small dog, she said.

Authorities said the first incident happened at 10:20 a.m. and the second happened around 10:50 a.m.

Mounties asked anyone who was approached by the man but hasn't come forward, or who has information on his identity, to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.