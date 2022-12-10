Man not expected to survive self-inflicted injury suffered in Surrey police incident, IIO says

Warning: This story contains details and an image that some readers may find disturbing.

The office tasked with investigating police-involved deaths in B.C. was called to Surrey Saturday afternoon.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. told CTV News it had been deployed to the area of 152 Street and 100 Avenue in the city's Guildford neighbourhood.

Police reported to the IIO that they had attempted to stop a suspect, who shot himself as officers were approaching his vehicle, an IIO spokesperson said.

She added that the man was not expected to survive his injuries.

Images from the scene show an evidence tent set up next to a grey sedan stopped in the middle of the road. A pile of bloody clothing can be seen on the pavement, and blood stains are also visible on the inside of the car's driver's side door, which is open.

Police tape could be seen criss-crossing the intersection, which was closed to traffic.

TransLink tweeted that several bus routes were being detoured due to a police incident in the area.

CTV News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The IIO is responsible for investigating all incidents involving police in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Investigators from the office will review evidence to determine whether police action or inaction contributed to the man's injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates