VANCOUVER -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, local police say.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a 27-year-old man was stabbed near East Hastings and Main streets early Sunday morning. He made his way two blocks east and was picked up on Dunlevy Street and taken to a local hospital.

Now, police are asking the public for information.

"This man is battling for his life and we believe that someone knows something about this assault and can assist investigators in finding out what happened," said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a news release.

"We are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything regarding this assault to please call investigators."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD's major crime section at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.