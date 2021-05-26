VANCOUVER -- A man is in hospital and a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing near Vancouver's Sunset Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Vancouver police told CTV News they were called to the beach around 4:30 p.m. for a report of two men fighting.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found one man had been stabbed," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in an email.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two of them treated the patient. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to EHS.

Visintin said the man's injuries "aren't believed to be life-threatening."

The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the victim was discovered, Visintin said, adding that the motive for the stabbing is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.