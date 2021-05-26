VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Delta, B.C., is asking for help in dealing with the problem of escalating gang violence.

The plea was part of an open letter George Harvie wrote to B.C.'s public safety minister, Mike Farnworth.

"Public safety in B.C. is paramount for citizens' well-being," Harvie wrote in the letter requesting action to address the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"We must all work together to bring safety to our streets; we all need to be part of the solutions focusing on enforcement, education, outreach and prevention."

He suggested increased use of the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter, and a re-examination of provincial legislation which could increase consequences for certain people involved in illegal activities.

His letter was posted the same day as police surrounded a home on 92nd Avenue in North Delta. Officers said it contained a suspected illegal drug lab, though the lab was considered to be inactive.

The RCMP's clandestine lab team was also on scene to safely dismantle the lab. Officers were seen entering the home in hazmat suits.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.