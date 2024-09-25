VANCOUVER
    • Man in his 20s dead after 'workplace injury' at construction site in Langford, B.C.

    The West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford, B.C. (File photo) The West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford, B.C. (File photo)
    A young construction worker is dead after an incident at a job site in Langford Wednesday afternoon.

    West Shore RCMP officers were called to the construction site near the 1400 block of Pinehurst Place around 12:50 p.m. for a report of "an unresponsive male," the detachment said in a news release.

    Police and paramedics attempted to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, Mounties said.

    The deceased was employed at the site and was in his mid-20s, police said, adding that efforts to notify his family are underway.

    WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service have been notified of the death, police said.

    Mounties did not elaborate on the nature of the man's injuries or how they believe he sustained them, describing the incident only as a "workplace injury." The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    "West Shore RCMP extends their condolences to the friends and family of the deceased man," the news release reads.

