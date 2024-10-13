VANCOUVER
    Man hospitalized after home invasion involving multiple suspects: Burnaby RCMP

    A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.

    Police were called to a home near Boundary Road and Burke Street around 2:45 a.m. after a report of assault with a weapon, Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News.

    “Multiple suspects entered the home and assaulted one of the occupants,” he wrote.

    The victim was treated for injuries police describe as non-life threatening.

    Police said the suspects fled the scene before they arrived.

    “This incident is believed to be targeted. The investigation in its early stages and is ongoing,” Kalanj said.

