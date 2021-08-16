VANCOUVER -- A man is in custody following two incidents reported on Vancouver's Commercial Drive Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area near Commercial-Broadway Station after receiving calls through 911 about a man being groped.

Witnesses reported a man in his 30s was groped from behind as he waited outside a fast food restaurant at about 8 a.m.

Several people saw the sexual assault and called 911, Vancouver police said in a news release Monday. Unfortunately, the suspect had fled before police arrived.

A short time later, a woman walking alone three blocks south was assaulted.

The woman was pushed against a fence near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue, police said. She was punched during the assault.

As in the first incident, a witness called 911.

Police arrested a suspect nearby, and believe the 35-year-old man in custody was involved in both incidents.

He has not been publicly identified as the investigation is ongoing and charges have not been approved.

The Vancouver Police Department's Sgt. Steve Addison said officers are still trying to determine the motive in the incidents.

Additionally, they're looking into whether there is any connection to other stranger attacks in Vancouver.

Last week, police said they'd seen a significant increase in sexual assaults by strangers in the city, especially along the Granville Strip.

