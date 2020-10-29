VANCOUVER -- CTV News has learned that investigators believe the man found shot dead in a burnt-out vehicle on a Squamish logging road in 2017 is the same American man known for neo-Nazi activities online and tied to a multi-million dollar anti-spam lawsuit and the search for gold bullion.

In a news conference Thursday, B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigative Team said while they initially believed the victim found on June 14, 2017, was named Jesse James, as that was the name he went by in the local rock climbing community, DNA evidence linked to a missing person investigation has now confirmed the man’s true identity is actually Davis Wolfgang Hawke.

They are now working to confirm he's the same man who made international headlines dating back two decades.

"This is a case that's been shrouded in mystery," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang. "The victim's name wasn't known until recently, and we're hoping there's somebody out there that has information about what happened to him."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Hawke was an American citizen known to anti-racism groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center as a neo-Nazi who had changed his name from Andrew Greenbaum to Hawke as he began touting white supremacist ideology online and while organizing a failed anti-government march on Washington DC in 1999.

He later became a prolific spammer, CBS News reported, with AOL winning a US$12.8-million lawsuit against him after he sent millions of unwelcome emails that experts believe earned him hundreds of thousands of dollars a month as he promoted everything from prescription drugs to pornography.

In 2006, CNN reported the online company won a judgement authorizing them to dig on the Massachusetts property belonging to Hawke's parents in search of gold and platinum bars he’d allegedly bragged of burying on the property as partial payment in the lawsuit.

That’s around the same time posters started circulating claiming he was missing and had last been seen March 1, 2006, near Laramie, Wyo. IHIT confirmed with CTV News the DNA evidence identifying him was linked to the missing person report filed by his parents in Massachusetts.

There’s virtually no online presence for him until 2015, when a website for “Survivorman” Jesse James started up online, with images of a man who looks like Hawke.

"I’m Jesse James, an avid vegan rock climber, adventurer, technologist, futurist, nutritionist, philosopher, writer, occasional poet, and physicist," the website says. "I am following what I call the 'Survive Diet,' the aim of which is eternal life."

That website and others associated with James have lapsed, but a book he wrote, titled, “Psychology of Seduction,” is still available on Amazon. The author biography describes him as a Canadian rock climber living in Squamish, who was a “disruptive technology pioneer” and that he “holds a theoretical physics PhD from Stanford and served as an officer in the Israeli Defense Force” while having an interest in “social and evolutionary psychology.”

When he came to Canada and what he was doing in B.C. are questions homicide investigators hope to answer in a case they expect will attract international attention.

"This case truly is a mystery and we're hoping that somebody out there has information, now that we know who our victim is," Jang said Thursday. "When he came into Canada is one of the important questions we're trying to determine."

While there have been series of homicides with the bodies left in burnt-out cars in the last several years linked to the drug trade, Jang cautions that this case is likely an outlier and they’re not assuming Hawke, who was 38 when he was killed, was involved with criminal activity, noting his was living “off the grid” during his time in Squamish.

"It is truly a mystery. It is truly a case of whodunit," Jang said. "There is a lot of information we need."

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers.