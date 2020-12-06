VANCOUVER -- A man is dead after he drove up to a Merritt RCMP office and “shots were fired,” but the details on how he died are unclear and the Independent Investigations Office has been called in, according to the BC RCMP.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., a man drove into the parking lot adjacent the Merritt RCMP.

“The man got out of the vehicle and shots were fired,” reads a news statement from the director of BC RCMP communications.

“When the officers heard the gunshots, they came out of the detachment, saw the man and took cover,” say RCMP.

Soon after, RCMP allege the man was “located deceased,” and no one else was injured.

The news release does not say if there were other individuals at the scene, if there are any suspects, or whether any weapons were found on or near the man.

“The area has been cordoned off in order to support the investigation. Public access to the detachment will be limited,” said RCMP late Saturday night.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called to determine whether police actions played a role in the man’s death.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” say RCMP.

Merritt, a population of less than 10,000, is located south of Kamloops.