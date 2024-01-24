Man dead after targeted shooting in Burnaby

One man is dead following a shooting in Burnaby, B.C., late Tuesday night.

RCMP say they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingsway and Denbigh Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived, officers found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

According to the report, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures but the man later died on scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there are no risks to public safety.

A blue luxury SUV was taken away from the scene with around eight gunshot holes in the driver's side window.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

Kingsway remains blocked from Grimmer Street to Macpherson Avenue.

Homicide investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video in the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., to come forward.