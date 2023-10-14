Man claiming to be long-missing Michael Dunahee online is an imposter, family says

The family of a Victoria boy who went missing more than 30 years ago says a man claiming to be their son is an imposter.

A recent post on the "We Will Never Forget Michael Dunahee" Facebook page references posts and messages from a person claiming to be the missing boy.

"We can confirm he is not," the post reads. "We are working closely with the police to ensure he gets the help he needs."

The real Michael Dunahee was just four years old when he was last seen at a Victoria playground on March 24, 1991. Despite numerous tips and public appeals for information in the 32 years since then, he has never been found.

Victoria police confirm they've been in contact with the Dunahee family about the situation referenced in the post.

The Facebook post advises members not to engage in conversations with the Dunahee impersonator.

"Most importantly, please do not send him money as he was requesting," the post reads. "Thank you for your compassion for all involved."