A 32-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a theft at a Surrey cellphone store, local Mounties say.

RCMP were called to City Centre Mall on Oct. 27 last year, after getting reports that someone had robbed a Chatr Mobile store. At the time, police said a man went behind the counter, stole cash from the cash box and threatened an employee with a weapon.

Police then issued an appeal for information about two weeks later, which they now say helped them identify a person of interest.

"Surrey RCMP would like to sincerely thank the public for their assistance in this investigation – your tips proved to be an invaluable resource for our officers," said Insp. Beth McAndie in a news release.

As a result of those tips, police said they located and arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Morgan on Feb. 12. He's facing multiple charges including robbery, use of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence and possession of a firearm without a licence. document.

"The results from this investigation clearly demonstrate the importance of the partnership between the public and police, and the success we can achieve when we work together," McAndie said.