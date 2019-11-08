Police seek person of interest and suspect in Whalley robbery
Surveillance footage shows a woman, who Surrey RCMP say is a person of interest in the Whalley robbery case.
Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 10:14AM PST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 10:17AM PST
VANCOUVER - Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest and a suspect in an armed robbery, which occurred in Whalley.
At approximately 5:42 p.m. on Oct. 27, a male suspect went behind the counter of a Chatr Mobile store in the City Centre Mall and stole money from the cash box.
The man threatened the store employee with a weapon and then fled on foot, using the west exit towards University Drive.
He is described as being white, with a medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing a black hat with a 'Burton' logo, at the time.
New surveillance video also shows a woman, who police say is being considered as a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information on the person of interest or the suspect, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.