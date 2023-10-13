Man charged with murder after B.C. woman's 2022 disappearance

Almost a year after Coquitlam resident Jodine Millar was first reported missing, authorities have announced a suspect has been charged in her murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said police arrested 30-year-old Carson Mackay in Calgary on Thursday, and that B.C. prosecutors approved a charge of second-degree murder against him Friday.

"We hope these charges provide some answers to Jodine's friends and family," Supt. Keith Bramhill of the Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement.

Authorities did not provide any information on what relationship, if any, 57-year-old Millar may have had with Mackay.

Investigators previously said Millar was new to B.C. at the time of her disappearance in November 2022.

Not long after she went missing, Millar's vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in a watery ditch in Abbotsford. Authorities said it appeared the vehicle had been speeding before it veered off the road.

Few other details about Millar's disappearance or death have been shared with the public.

Homicide investigators said they took conduct of the case after evidence emerged suggesting Millar's disappearance was the result of foul play.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, media relations officer for IHIT, told CTV News that Millar's remains have since been recovered, but that he could not provide any further information.