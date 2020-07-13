VANCOUVER -- A man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder following a June house fire where multiple bodies were found.

Twenty-four-year-old Kia Ebrahimian was charged in connection to three deaths on Friday, Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said Monday.

Jang said one of the victims, 50-year-old Tatiana Bazyar, was the accused's mother. Another victim, 23-year-old Medea "Befrin" Ebrahimian, was his sibling.

Homicide investigators believe the accused's mother and the third victim, 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli, were in a common-law relationship. All four were living in the same home.

Jang said the case garnered "significant interest" in the community.

On June 13, first responders attended a fire a Langley home on Wakefield Drive near 196 Street.

Investigators said at the time they found a man's body at the back of the house and that he had "injuries consistent with homicide." Two other peoples' remains were also found inside the home.

"That family, I can definitely say, was not known to police and did not have any record of criminality," Jang said.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.