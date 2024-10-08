Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vancouver Island teen

A Vancouver Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager near Duncan, B.C., earlier this year.

Mounties announced in a statement Tuesday that 28-year-old Ryan Mesa has been charged with one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death following the April collision that killed a 17-year-old girl.

The Cowichan Valley man is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15, the statement said.

Police were called to the Trans-Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Street just before 10 p.m. on April 18, where the victim was found dead.

Investigators launched a search for the suspect vehicle, described at the time as a grey Hyundai Elantra from the years 2011 to 2013, and appealed to the driver to surrender to authorities.

Police said the vehicle would likely have "significant damage" to its driver-side front end following the impact with the pedestrian.

Eight days later, the RCMP announced that a suspect vehicle had been located and examined by investigators.

Police did not confirm at that time whether a suspect had been identified or arrested, saying only that "officers are continuing to work tirelessly to advance the investigation."

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours into the morning following the crash as investigators gathered forensic evidence in an effort to track down the driver.