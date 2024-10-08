VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vancouver Island teen

    The outside of the courthouse in Duncan, B.C., is shown in this undated file photo. (Paul Doroshenko/Provincial Court of British Columbia) The outside of the courthouse in Duncan, B.C., is shown in this undated file photo. (Paul Doroshenko/Provincial Court of British Columbia)
    Share

    A Vancouver Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager near Duncan, B.C., earlier this year.

    Mounties announced in a statement Tuesday that 28-year-old Ryan Mesa has been charged with one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death following the April collision that killed a 17-year-old girl.

    The Cowichan Valley man is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15, the statement said.

    Police were called to the Trans-Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Street just before 10 p.m. on April 18, where the victim was found dead.

    Investigators launched a search for the suspect vehicle, described at the time as a grey Hyundai Elantra from the years 2011 to 2013, and appealed to the driver to surrender to authorities.

    Police said the vehicle would likely have "significant damage" to its driver-side front end following the impact with the pedestrian.

    Eight days later, the RCMP announced that a suspect vehicle had been located and examined by investigators.

    Police did not confirm at that time whether a suspect had been identified or arrested, saying only that "officers are continuing to work tirelessly to advance the investigation."

    The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours into the morning following the crash as investigators gathered forensic evidence in an effort to track down the driver.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News