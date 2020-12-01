VANCOUVER -- A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with two separate attacks on women in downtown Vancouver this week.

Both incidents happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near West Georgia and Gilford streets and were "completely random," police said in a news release.

Authorities said the first victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking towards a bus stop when a stranger approached and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to fight off her attacker and run away.

Police said the second victim, a 65-year-old woman, was accosted moments later while heading to the same bus stop. The suspect allegedly followed her onto a bus and continued assaulting her.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the incidents were "traumatic and frightening experiences" for the two victims, but that neither suffered serious physical injuries.

"We want to commend both of these woman for their bravery. It takes a strong person to remain calm and focused during such a high time of stress," Visintin said in a statement.

Officers arrested a suspect, Kelly Brian Stewart, shortly after the incidents. He has since been charged with counts of sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said Stewart will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.