Man 'bleeding heavily' enters New Westminster coffee shop; homicide team investigating

VANCOUVER -

Police in New Westminster are investigating the death of a man who was rushed to hospital after walking into a coffee shop "bleeding heavily."

The man entered the Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement about his death.

First responders were called to the shop to help, but despite life-saving efforts performed in the café and in hospital, he did not survive.

The man has not been identified and police have said nothing further about his injuries, other than that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

They did not provide a possible motive, but said they don't believe the case is tied to gang conflict.

IHIT is looking for witnesses, including those who may have commercial or dash cam video.

“We understand there were witnesses to this incident and may be distressed by what they saw,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release. “We encourage anyone who may have been affected by this morning’s incident to reach out to our Victim Assistance Unit.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.