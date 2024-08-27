Man arrested, multiple stolen motorcycles recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and more than $50,000 worth of stolen motorcycles and recreational vehicles have been recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
The investigation began in the early hours of Aug. 15, when a KTM motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a driveway in the north end of the city.
Investigators obtained surveillance video from the area and identified a suspect, the local RCMP detachment said in a statement Tuesday.
The stolen motorcycle was spotted four days later and an RCMP officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, however the rider took off "at a high rate of speed, riding on sidewalks" and putting the public at "great danger," according to the statement.
The following day, on Aug. 20, an RCMP targeted enforcement team observed a man with the stolen motorcycle at a property in the city's Glenmore neighbourhood and arrested him.
Police say three stolen motorcycles, a stolen quad and a stolen RV trailer with a combined value of $51,000 were recovered from the property.
The 34-year-old suspect was released from police custody with conditions.
"This result was only possible with the assistance of surveillance footage from the area and highlights the importance of the public in assisting police in investigations," Sgt. Laura Pollock said in the statement.
"Our team regularly utilizes surveillance footage from security cameras to gather intelligence and identify suspects and safely apprehend those responsible for motor vehicle thefts and other property crime," she added.
