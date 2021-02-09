Advertisement
Man arrested in Vancouver after police receive reports of person being held against their will
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 10:01AM PST
Vancouver police arrested a suspect from a Powell Street rooming house on Feb. 8, 2021.
Share:
VANCOUVER -- A man was arrested in Vancouver Monday night after police received reports that a person was being held against their will in a rooming house.
Heavily armed Vancouver police officers were seen outside a rooming house on Powell Street Monday as crews responded to the reports.
Police told CTV News Vancouver the Emergency Response Team went to the scene as there were also reports of a gun.
A suspect was taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing.