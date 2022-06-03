Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers took the man into custody Friday afternoon at a Port Moody home, but could not provide any further details.

"I can't confirm the name or the identity of the person right now, as no charges have been laid," said Sgt. David Lee, IHIT spokesperson.

A photo posted on social media shows officers outside the deceased's home in the city's Heritage Mountain area.

Trina Hunt was reported missing back in January 2021, prompting a desperate search effort that ended when her remains were discovered months later in the Fraser Valley community of Hope.

Despite the arrest, IHIT stressed that its investigation into Hunt's death remains ongoing.

"We'd like anyone with information to contact IHIT. The arrest isn't the end of the investigation," Lee said.