Man arrested for alleged random assaults on women in Richmond

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged random assaults on women in Richmond, according to authorities.

Mounties issued an "urgent" appeal for witnesses and information last Thursday after they received two reports from women who said they had been assaulted by an unknown man while walking on the sidewalk.

On Sunday, the detachment announced that 41-year-old Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo was arrested and has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, and that additional charges are "anticipated."

The alleged assaults occurred in the morning of Feb. 14 on Buswell Street.

"The random attacks on women in our community is an affront to common decency and goodness," said the Richmond RCMP's Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan in a media release.

"The swift arrest of the suspect in these assaults is the culmination of our dedication in this priority matter. We would also like to extend our thanks to the community and media for their assistance."