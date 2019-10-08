VANCOUVER - There were some tense moments at Simon Fraser University Tuesday as police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun on the Burnaby campus.

RCMP officers swarmed the university at around 2 p.m., evacuating two residences in the area where the man was last seen before finally tracking a suspect to a classroom near the WAC Bennett library.

Authorities said the 19-year-old man had a bag with a replica firearm, and was "wearing a ball cap with an RCMP logo on it" at the time of his arrest.

The troubling reports prompted a massive police presence on campus that included members of the RCMP's Community Response Team, Bike Unit, Prolific Offender Suppression Team, Strike Force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and Police Dog Services.

The incident was resolved within a couple of hours. SFU announced on Twitter that "everyone is safe and the situation is resolved" at around 4 p.m.

Burnaby RCMP said no charges have been laid in connection with the gun scare.