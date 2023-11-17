VANCOUVER
    • Man arrested after large seizure of drugs, firearms in Surrey: RCMP

    A large seizure of drugs and firearms in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood earlier this month has led to the arrest of a man in his 20s, according to Mounties.

    Surrey RCMP said they seized a substantial amount of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and weapons after executing a search warrant at a home in the 16700 block of 109 Avenue on Nov. 4.

    A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    "He also had a warrant out of Saskatchewan, which was extended to B.C. at the request of Surrey RCMP," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that he has since been transferred to Regina.

    Authorities seized the following items during the Nov. 4 search:

    • 131 grams of suspected fentanyl, including 200 pieces of prepackaged drugs for street sale;
    • 264 grams of suspected crack cocaine, including 200 pieces of prepackaged drugs for street sale;
    • 207 grams of suspected cocaine in bulk;
    • 49 grams of suspected methamphetamine;
    • Buckmark .22 long rifle pistol with silencer and .22 magazine with the serial number removed;
    • Model JR Carbine multi-calibre 1911 - 45ACP;
    • 9 mm Glock 43 pistol with 10-round magazine with the serial number removed;
    • Smith and Wesson MMP2 M2 pistol (short barrel prohibited) with eight-round capacity magazine;
    • High capacity 60-round drum magazine;
    • High capacity .566 calibre magazine unpinned;
    • Two pistol magazines;
    • Two 50-round drum magazines;
    • Two banana clip 25-round magazines;
    • Loose ammunition;
    • Body armour with plates;
    • Cellphones

    "This investigation has led to a significant seizure of potentially fatal drugs and weapons," Insp. Ryan Element said in the release. "Additionally, an individual with access to numerous firearms has been removed from our community."

