Man arrested after large seizure of drugs, firearms in Surrey: RCMP
A large seizure of drugs and firearms in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood earlier this month has led to the arrest of a man in his 20s, according to Mounties.
Surrey RCMP said they seized a substantial amount of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and weapons after executing a search warrant at a home in the 16700 block of 109 Avenue on Nov. 4.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene for possession for the purpose of trafficking.
"He also had a warrant out of Saskatchewan, which was extended to B.C. at the request of Surrey RCMP," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that he has since been transferred to Regina.
Authorities seized the following items during the Nov. 4 search:
- 131 grams of suspected fentanyl, including 200 pieces of prepackaged drugs for street sale;
- 264 grams of suspected crack cocaine, including 200 pieces of prepackaged drugs for street sale;
- 207 grams of suspected cocaine in bulk;
- 49 grams of suspected methamphetamine;
- Buckmark .22 long rifle pistol with silencer and .22 magazine with the serial number removed;
- Model JR Carbine multi-calibre 1911 - 45ACP;
- 9 mm Glock 43 pistol with 10-round magazine with the serial number removed;
- Smith and Wesson MMP2 M2 pistol (short barrel prohibited) with eight-round capacity magazine;
- High capacity 60-round drum magazine;
- High capacity .566 calibre magazine unpinned;
- Two pistol magazines;
- Two 50-round drum magazines;
- Two banana clip 25-round magazines;
- Loose ammunition;
- Body armour with plates;
- Cellphones
"This investigation has led to a significant seizure of potentially fatal drugs and weapons," Insp. Ryan Element said in the release. "Additionally, an individual with access to numerous firearms has been removed from our community."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time
Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable legal clients in schemes lasting over a decade under an agreement that all but ensures more prison time for the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and younger son.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria minor hockey player hospitalized, others suspended after in-game pileup
A minor hockey player has been hospitalized and three others have been suspended indefinitely for piling onto the player during a game in Courtenay, B.C., on Monday.
-
Windstorm to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, Environment Canada warns
A windstorm is expected to make landfall on Vancouver Island this weekend, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Greater Victoria and the outer west coast.
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged
A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
Health Canada issues warning for more than 30 unauthorized sex enhancement products
Health Canada is warning that more than 30 unauthorized sexual enhancement products being sold in the Greater Toronto Area may pose serious health risks.
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
-
Lane reductions on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to continue into Monday after crack found
One lane on Montreal's Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed 'indefinitely' after crews found a new crack on the aging structure, the Ministry of Transportation said.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student in northern Manitoba prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Festival du Voyageur denies responsibility in Fort Gibraltar collapse
Festival du Voyageur has filed court documents saying it is not responsible for an accident at Fort Gibraltar last spring that injured 17 people, including one boy who required several surgeries and is at risk of having permanent disability.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
SaskPower discusses plans for reaching net zero GHG with Yorkton residents
SaskPower representatives are travelling across different cities in the province and giving online informational sessions about a series of scenarios for how residents and industries can reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Missing 75-year-old hunter located safe: N.S. RCMP
The 75-year-old hunter who was reported missing from outside Truro, N.S., has been safely located.
-
Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges
The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
-
Homelessness agency can’t wait any longer on city hall’s cold weather plan — first beds offered next week
Bitterly cold nights are putting hundreds of Londoners living unsheltered at risk. Ark Aid Street Mission will open its first 30 shelter beds this winter on Nov. 20, despite city hall being at least a week and a half away from approving its Cold Weather Response.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
-
3,725 new child-care spaces coming to Waterloo Region by 2026, province says
The provincial government is promising to opening 3,725 new child-care spaces in Waterloo Region by 2026. But with many daycares experiencing long wait lists – is it enough?