Man arrested after large seizure of drugs, firearms in Surrey: RCMP

A large seizure of drugs and firearms in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood earlier this month has led to the arrest of a man in his 20s, according to Mounties.

Surrey RCMP said they seized a substantial amount of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and weapons after executing a search warrant at a home in the 16700 block of 109 Avenue on Nov. 4.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"He also had a warrant out of Saskatchewan, which was extended to B.C. at the request of Surrey RCMP," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that he has since been transferred to Regina.

Authorities seized the following items during the Nov. 4 search:

131 grams of suspected fentanyl, including 200 pieces of prepackaged drugs for street sale;

264 grams of suspected crack cocaine, including 200 pieces of prepackaged drugs for street sale;

207 grams of suspected cocaine in bulk;

49 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

Buckmark .22 long rifle pistol with silencer and .22 magazine with the serial number removed;

Model JR Carbine multi-calibre 1911 - 45ACP;

9 mm Glock 43 pistol with 10-round magazine with the serial number removed;

Smith and Wesson MMP2 M2 pistol (short barrel prohibited) with eight-round capacity magazine;

High capacity 60-round drum magazine;

High capacity .566 calibre magazine unpinned;

Two pistol magazines;

Two 50-round drum magazines;

Two banana clip 25-round magazines;

Loose ammunition;

Body armour with plates;

Cellphones

"This investigation has led to a significant seizure of potentially fatal drugs and weapons," Insp. Ryan Element said in the release. "Additionally, an individual with access to numerous firearms has been removed from our community."