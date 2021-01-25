VANCOUVER -- A man has received a hefty COVID-19 fine and could face further restrictions after police say they discovered a "makeshift nightclub" in his downtown Vancouver apartment.

In a post online, Vancouver police said they were told about the event on Saturday night after a woman informed officers she was invited to a party on Richards Street. When she arrived, there were about 100 people inside, the woman said.

Vancouver police said they've received four complaints about social gatherings at the apartment this month alone and investigators think the owner has hosted other large parties.

"Saturday's party was so big, it featured a doorman who was wearing a protective vest, carrying a counting device, and holding several denominations of money," the Vancouver Police Department's post said.

The party host was fined $2,500 for holding the event and for not wearing a mask.

Now, police are working with Crown counsel to get court-ordered conditions that would prevent the owner of the apartment from hosting large parties in the future.