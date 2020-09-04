VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police say the body of a hiker who was reported missing earlier in the week has been found.

Police say 26-year-old Brook Morrison's body was found in an area off Straiton Road at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday. Foul play isn't suspected.

"This is a tragic outcome for a missing person investigation that began just over three days ago," Abbotsford police said in a news release.

"The Abbotsford Police Department extends condolences to the family and friends of Brook."

Morrison was originally reported missing Tuesday evening, after he went for a walk.

The next day, his cellphone was tracking near Eagle Mountain and the Ledgeview neighbourhood, leading search and rescue crews to focus their efforts in that area.

Over the three-day search, about 70 volunteers helped look for Morrison. On Friday, the search was restricted to just rescue crews, as they looked in a wooded area.

Several teams helped in the effort Friday, including members from Lions Bay, the North Shore, Surrey, Coquitlam, Mission, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge.

Early in the search police said they were unsure if Morrison was equipped for hiking or the overnight temperatures.

The investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, local police said.