Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Police have provided few details Friday, but said the incident in some way involved a missing person. Mounties in Nanaimo said they'll be making more information public later in the morning.
CTV News reached out to BC Ferries for details, but was directed back to the RCMP.
The chaos unfolded aboard a sailing between Duke Point and Tsawwassen and has now put all trips on the route at risk for the day.
The incident began around 8:00 p.m. shortly after the Coastal Inspiration had left Duke Point.
Witnesses say they saw a man in a black vehicle yelling and throwing things out of his vehicle.
“After about 30 minutes of sailing ... there was an announcement that there would be turning around because of a medical emergency,” said Thomas Hazelman, who was on board at the time.
He said they were waiting for about an hour before staff gave them further instructions.
“They had all the walk on passengers walk off onto the car deck. So we all passed a car that was taped off - just a black car taped off, with police surrounding it,” said Hazelman.
Passengers told CTV News there was a very heavy police presence.
“I just happened to go to the front of this ship or when it docked and I saw the RCMP come in and they picked up a fellow there and he was in handcuffs when he walked away,” said Darren Dahl.
On the Tsawwassen side, Delta police said officers assisted with the investigation, but did not provide details on what that assistance entailed.
They were at the ferry terminal Friday morning as well, but that was to help with traffic congestion and to "aid in clearing the backlog of traffic" headed to the terminal.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
3 people injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada defeats Argentina in World Cup basketball qualifier in Victoria
Putting up nearly 100 points against a basketball powerhouse may have come as a shock to most hoop fans, but not to Canadian forward Kelly Olynyk. Canada's national men's team recorded an impressive 99-87 win over world No. 7 Argentina in FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying play in the Americas group on Thursday night at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.
-
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Calgary
-
Serious early morning crash closes busy northeast intersection
At least three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Innisfail man arrested following flight from police in Three Hills
RCMP say a prolific offender was arrested following an incident involving a stolen vehicle last week.
Edmonton
-
Fire at west-end recycling facility passes 12-hour mark
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning, more than 12 hours after it was first reported.
-
NATO secretary-general, prime minister visit northern Alberta military base
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., today as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.
-
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is being dissolved
An independent group of volunteer scientists and public health experts who have advised the Doug Ford government on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020 has been informed that it will be dissolved as of next month.
-
Doug Ford set to make announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Niagara Falls on Friday.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault in enviable position as Quebec election campaign set to begin
François Legault's win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.
-
Mothers-to-be worried as Quebec monitors global epidural catheter shortage
According to the Quebec Health Department, the province is not currently experiencing a deficit of epidural catheters.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a Manitoba senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
-
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
-
Two charged after Winnipeg police seize meth, bear spray, stolen cheques
Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police seized meth, bear spray and stolen cheques and identity documents.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
-
20 tornados confirmed in Sask. so far this summer: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan has seen 20 confirmed tornados so far this season with two more possible twisters still under investigation, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Herd of bison seen on the loose along Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle
Drivers on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle may have experienced a unique delay Friday morning as a herd of bison was seen slowly crossing the road.
-
20 tornados confirmed in Sask. so far this summer: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan has seen 20 confirmed tornados so far this season with two more possible twisters still under investigation, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.
-
'Sleepless night': After-dark arts festival set to illuminate downtown Regina
Downtown Regina will illuminate on Saturday during Nuit Blanche, a free arts festival that takes place after dark.
Atlantic
-
'I don't think it was very sincere': Families of N.S. shooting victims say Lucki's apology wasn't good enough
Some family members of victims killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s apology was not good enough.
-
Halifax police chief denies his force 'did not try at all' amid mass shooting
Halifax's police chief says his offer to send officers to back up the RCMP's response to the April 2020 mass shooting was turned down, even after senior tactical officers at the city were pushing for the force to send help.
-
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to live
With less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
London
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Northern Ontario
-
Public asked to stay away from fire in Mattice
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire in a small northern community on Highway 11 about 30 kilometres east of Hearst on Friday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
-
Affordable modular home project aims to make northern homeownership a reality
There is an innovative initiative underway in Sudbury that aims to address the affordable housing crisis.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is being dissolved
An independent group of volunteer scientists and public health experts who have advised the Doug Ford government on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020 has been informed that it will be dissolved as of next month.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.