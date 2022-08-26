Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded

TSAWWASSEN, B.C. -

Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.

Police have provided few details Friday, but said the incident in some way involved a missing person. Mounties in Nanaimo said they'll be making more information public later in the morning.

CTV News reached out to BC Ferries for details, but was directed back to the RCMP.

The chaos unfolded aboard a sailing between Duke Point and Tsawwassen and has now put all trips on the route at risk for the day.

The incident began around 8:00 p.m. shortly after the Coastal Inspiration had left Duke Point.

Witnesses say they saw a man in a black vehicle yelling and throwing things out of his vehicle.

“After about 30 minutes of sailing ... there was an announcement that there would be turning around because of a medical emergency,” said Thomas Hazelman, who was on board at the time.

He said they were waiting for about an hour before staff gave them further instructions.

“They had all the walk on passengers walk off onto the car deck. So we all passed a car that was taped off - just a black car taped off, with police surrounding it,” said Hazelman.

Passengers told CTV News there was a very heavy police presence.

“I just happened to go to the front of this ship or when it docked and I saw the RCMP come in and they picked up a fellow there and he was in handcuffs when he walked away,” said Darren Dahl.

On the Tsawwassen side, Delta police said officers assisted with the investigation, but did not provide details on what that assistance entailed.

They were at the ferry terminal Friday morning as well, but that was to help with traffic congestion and to "aid in clearing the backlog of traffic" headed to the terminal.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.