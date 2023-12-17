Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast

An earthquake shook B.C.’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The agency says the seismic event happened at 3:23 p.m. and registered at a preliminary magnitude of 4.9.

An automatic detection notification said the quake was in the Campbell River region, but it was actually recorded on the mainland 137 kilometres northeast of Campbell River, or 222 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

People on northern and central Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and “many parts” of Metro Vancouver reported feeling the ground shake, according to the agency.

Officials say there is no threat of a tsunami on the B.C. coast.

