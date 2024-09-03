Machete-wielding man on Vancouver Island charged after lengthy crime spree

Police on Vancouver Island say a man armed with a machete is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and breaking and entering, after officers were called to a crime spree in progress Monday.

The Nanaimo RCMP began receiving calls about the machete-wielding man smashing windows and assaulting people in the 2100 block of Duggan Road around 1:45 p.m., the detachment said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the man used the machete to break into two homes before he was chased away by residents. He then ran to Davies Road, where he attacked and wounded a man in his driveway and demanded car keys from the man's wife, police said.

The injured man was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect reportedly stole the couple's car and was driving erratically, striking a median at Comox Street and Terminal Avenue before crashing at the intersection of Albert and Dunsmuir streets.

Police say the man fled the crash scene on foot with officers in pursuit.

Witnesses then called 911 to report a man fighting with shoppers and trying to break into vehicles at downtown Nanaimo's Port Place Shopping Centre. Police caught up with the man in the parking lot and arrested him.

Christopher Bartos, 32, was charged Tuesday with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of robbery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing and more charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with video of the incidents from Duggan Place or in the Port Place Mall parking lot between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. to contact the Nanaimo RCMP 250-754-2345.