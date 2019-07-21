

CTV News Vancouver





Fire crews from the District of North Vancouver were kept busy Sunday with three separate rescues in their jurisdiction.

The most significant call was to the area of Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge, where a young woman had injured herself and was unable to swim.

"We had a person that decided to try a little cliff-jumping, which is a very, very dangerous activity, as we all know," said Kit Little, acting assistant chief for the department.

"I'm not sure how she got to the position she was in," Little said. "She hurt her ankle. She was unable to swim. Luckily, she grabbed onto the ladders that were installed to keep people out of the water. She kept herself there while we got set up."

Three ambulances responded to the scene, but the woman had suffered only minor injuries.

Little said the rescue went very quickly.

"We had probably one of our best rescues ever," he said. "The guys were right on it. Really fast."

Shortly after the Lynn Canyon rescue, crews were called out again, this time to rescue a cyclist from a trail on Mount Fromme. That rescue was the third of the day.