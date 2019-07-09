

The Canadian Press





A spokesman for ride-hailing company Lyft says rules and regulations announced by the B.C. government could result in a lesser version of the service in the province.

Aaron Zifkin says the government's decision to stick with its to plan to require all drivers hold the same commercial licence as taxi and limo drivers won't improve safety.

Instead, he says it will create red tape and increase wait times while benefiting the taxi industry.

New Democrat Bowinn Ma says the licencing regulation is "non-negotiable" and will provide confidence to customers.