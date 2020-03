VANCOUVER -- Lululemon is implementing a mandatory work-from-home policy for all of its Vancouver-based employees after a person working in its Kitsilano head office contracted what the company called "a presumptive positive case of COVID-19."

The athletic-wear company says it was notified Thursday that an employee working in its office on Cornwall Avenue has contracted the novel coronavirus that is now considered a global pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing a mandatory work from home policy for all of our Vancouver offices for Friday, March 13 as a precautionary measure for our employees, and to conduct a deep clean of the buildings," a company spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"Starting Monday, March 16, we will begin a work from home period until Friday, March 20," the spokesperson continued. "During this time, we are requesting those who are able to work from home to do so. Our people are our top priority and we will continue to work with local officials to take the necessary measures to ensure the well-being of our employees and guests."

The announcement from Lululemon comes on the same day provincial health officials announced they were discouraging "all non-essential travel" outside Canada and banning all gatherings of more than 250 people.

Health officials also announced seven new cases of the coronavirus in the province Thursday, including four located in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, where Lululemon is headquartered.