Lululemon apologizes after employee promotes 'inexcusable' T-shirt
Lululemon Athletica's logo is seen on the outside of their new flagship store on Robson Street during its grand opening in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
VANCOUVER -- Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica is apologizing after an employee promoted what it says was an "inappropriate and inexcusable" T-shirt online.
The employee sparked calls for a boycott of the athleisure retailer after his Instagram post linked to what critics say is a racist T-shirt sold by a California designer.
It depicts bat wings sprouting from a Chinese food take-out container reading, "No thank you."
Lululemon says it takes the incident very seriously and says the person involved is no longer an employee.