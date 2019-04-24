

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is a grandmother from way up north – and she's not wasting any time sharing her newfound fortune with family.

Tumbler Ridge resident Vivienne Mills believes family should come first, which is why she's excited to share her $10-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot with her two children and four grandchildren.

"I want to set the kids and the grandkids up right away," Mills told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "We're looking forward to paying off our grandkids' education, their student loans and helping them buy a house."

And there will be plenty of money left to treat herself and her husband. Mills said she plans to buy a new car.

"Right now we have a truck, and it'd sure be nice to have a smaller car that's easier to get into parking spots," she said.

Mills has been buying lottery tickets through BCLC's PlayNow website for the last two years, and learned she won the April 3 draw via email. Weeks later, the reality is still sinking in.

"I was expecting to see a free ticket, maybe a dollar," she said. "Then I saw a lot of zeros and thought I was seeing things so I woke up my husband and asked him to look."

According to the BCLC, the odds of matching all six numbers in the bi-weekly Lotto 6/49 draw are about one in 14 million.