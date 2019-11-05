

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A Vancouver-born coffee roastery has opened their latest location in Railtown where visitors can feel, smell and taste the coffee from start to finish.

Pallet Coffee's new 5,000-square-foot space at 395 Alexander St. could possibly be the city’s largest open concept coffee roastery, educational hub and tasting bar.

"There's countless roasteries in Vancouver and obviously countless cafes in Vancouver," said Pallet Coffee operations manager Alyssa Rugg.

"We're definitely one of the first that have launched the two together in the way that we have."

On the educational side, not only can you see and taste the coffee being made, you can also learn about it too. Rugg told CTV News Vancouver that they want their customers to "get a glimpse into the process where that green bean comes from the bag right through until it ends up in your cup."

"A lot of people don't really get background access to a fully functional roastery," said Rugg.

"All that stuff that usually happens behind closed doors in a warehouse; we got all that on show."

Their new location won't be serving drip coffee and instead the team is dedicating itself solely to espresso-based, flights, pour-overs and different brew methods.

"It's almost like a brewery or wine tasting experience," said Rugg. "Taking the time to appreciate the product."

Pallet Coffee Roasters started in 2014 on the east side on Vancouver with a staff of five employees. Their new store on Alexander St will be there sixth location.

The cafe is open to the public Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.