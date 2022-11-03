Local Iranian-Canadian community calls upon U.S. for help as number of political prisoners climb

Solidarity with Iran, a group of local Iranian-Canadians, has been organizing weekly protests for nearly two months, alongside global demonstrations, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini was allegedly arrested for defying Iran’s dress code and later died in police custody.

On Thursday, the community delivered a letter to the U.S. consulate asking for help with the release of political prisoners in Iran, but the meeting didn’t go as planned.

The group was hoping to speak with the U.S. Consul General D. Brent Hardt in Vancouver, but instead a representative from the department picked up the letter on his behalf.

“They should be here. They should support the people of Iran,” said Mostafa Saber, a member of the organization.

“They don’t show up. What are you doing, U.S.A.?,” he added.

Noticeably disappointed and frustrated, the group cried passionately just outside the U.S. Consulate Vancouver office.

“Boycott the Islamic regime of Iran. Kick them out from U.N. …They are not representative of the people in Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran is the murder of the people of Iran,” Saber said.

“I don’t care how long. I want to stay hours, days, years because my country deserves to be free,” said Naghmeh Mansuri, another member of Solidarity with Iran.

For weeks, the group has watched chaos and violence ensue back home and they say enough is enough.

Last weekend, thousands of people formed a human chain across Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge to show solidarity with the citizens of Iran.

“As long as the revolution for women, life, liberty is going on in Iran, we don’t care about rain, snow, we’re going to be on the streets,” said Iranian-Canadian Yassaman Bayani.

As many as 14,000 have been arrested in Iran during protests there since September, according to the United Nations, and nearly 300 people have died.

The group said detainees include journalists, activists and other influential figures, including dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton supports the movement, telling CNN on Thursday that global pressure will make an impact.

“We have to do everything we can overtly to speak up, speak out, stand with the young women and have the media continue to cover it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Iranian-Canadians in the region hope to set up another meeting with the U.S. consulate soon.

They say there are no plans to stop their fight to end the Islamic regime in Iran.