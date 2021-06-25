VANCOUVER -- Fire services across Metro Vancouver are warning people about the increased danger posed by hot dry weather on the South Coast.

Port Moody Fire Rescue took to Twitter to alert people that the fire risk in the community has been elevated to high, one step below extreme, as a heat wave combined with very little recent precipitation creates tinder-dry conditions in the forests surrounding the community.

With this unseasonably warm weather, we have increased our #FireDanger rating to HIGH. Please be reminded there is NO SMOKING in our parks or trails & to be extra diligent if you are in those areas/backcountry.



If you see any burning or smoldering - please call us at 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/A59PImEHK3 — PortMoodyFireRescue (@PortMoodyFR) June 25, 2021

The City of North Vancouver Fire Department tweeted a video of a cigarette smouldering in the dirt next to a fence as a reminder that people should be disposing of their butts safely.

Cigarette fires do happen folks! This video was captured locally. Luckily it was in open ground and spotted early. Imagine that was by your home..

Please dispose of cigarette butts carefully. Don’t toss & assume it’s out.

Video credit to Fire Investigator https://t.co/dTay88qZDW pic.twitter.com/ArablaiLq5 — North Vancouver City Fire Dept (@NVCFD) June 25, 2021

And North Van District firefighters expect the fire danger rating in that community to escalate significantly in the coming days.

“Currently, in North Van, we’re at moderate. But we’ll certainly see that ho to high this weekend, and potentially to extreme if this weather carries on,” Asst. Chief Brad Gaudette told CTV News.

Last month, before the current heat wave, fire crews in Vancouver knocked down a blaze that destroyed a large tree in Stanley Park, preventing it from spreading.

In an email to CTV News, Vancouver Park Board staff said they hope people can enjoy the city’s parks responsibly during this atypically hot period.

That means no smoking at any parks or beaches and closely following Park Board guidelines about where and how to safely use gas and charcoal grills.

A wildfire burning near Hope has kept crews from the BC Wildfire Service busy this week — also prompting a reminder that in these conditions even a tiny spark can turn into a raging fire, especially if the wind picks up.

Currently, in the Coastal Fire Zone, open burning is banned, but camp fires are still allowed — for now.

“We are looking closely at it,” said Fire Information Officer Dorothe Jakobsen. “Our experts are looking at potentially bringing in a campfire ban before the Canada Day holiday.”