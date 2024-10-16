Live updates: Nail-biting results in B.C.'s 43rd provincial election

VANCOUVER
    Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election is on now, with live results and analysis.

    Former cabinet ministers Judy Darcy and Mike de Jong, pollster Mario Canseco of Research Co., and Rupen Seoni from Environics Analytics are providing commentary all night from our studio in downtown Vancouver.

    We also have a team of reporters sharing updates from several key battleground ridings, and from the campaign headquarters of the B.C. NDP, B.C. Conservative and B.C. Green parties. 

    The election special will run until at least 11 p.m. PST – and potentially longer, if the results are too close to call.

    You can watch on this article, on our B.C. Election 2024 page, on the CTV News app and on television. 

    Follow updates on our live blog below as well. 

     

