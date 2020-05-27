VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Supreme Court judge will reveal her decision in the double criminality hearing of Meng Wanzhou Wednesday morning.

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver more than a year ago, under charges of bank and wire fraud south of the border.

Meng, who is also the daughter of the company's founder, was released on $10-million bail, and has been living in one of her two multimillion-dollar Vancouver mansions since her release in December 2018.

She and the company deny the charges against her.

On Wednesday, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes will issue her ruling on a key part of Canada's extradition policy: whether the crime of which she is accused would be considered illegal in the country where she's being held.

