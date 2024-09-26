Lions to host Indigenous youth at fourth annual Orange Shirt Night

The BC Lions are in a fight for the playoffs, but that's not the only story heading into Friday night's clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Place.

"This is a big game for us to really recognize the painful history of the residential school system and also build hope for the future,” said Jamie Taras, the team’s director of community relations. “For building a better future together."

In 2021, the Lions unveiled an alternate logo by Kwakwaka’wakw artist Corrine Hunt.

This season, every team in the Canadian Football League has followed suit and collaborated with Indigenous artists from their local communities on special logos ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"We're also proud of the rest of the CFL to jump on board and get involved and I think that's what it's all about, doing the right thing and making those connections in their own communities,” said Taras.

The Lions will wear commemorative orange jerseys during the pre-game warmup on Friday and those will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Orange Shirt Society and Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

The team has also made 1,000 tickets available to local First Nations and Indigenous groups, and many of those have been distributed to youth who will be attending their first CFL game.

"Whether it's the Indigenous logo that they see embraced on the helmets, or the jerseys during warmup, or their cousin doing a dance out there,” said Squamish Nation councillor Wilson Williams. “I think that leaves a lasting effect and they are witnesses to something great."

At 7-7, the Lions currently sit in second place in the CFL West and control their own playoff destiny.

A win against the Tiger-Cats would go a long way to helping achieve that goal.

"It's two teams that need to win football games at this point of the year. It's nothing different from every week. We're expecting their best shot,” said defensive lineman Mathieu Betts. “So for us, it's for us to bring the energy and for them to match our energy and not the other way around."

Win or lose on Friday, the team and the community will come together in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.