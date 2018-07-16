

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters are working to douse a wildfire that broke out north of Osoyoos Lake on Monday.

The size of the fire hasn't been confirmed, but the B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze is currently in the local fire department's jurisdiction.

The province has sent air tankers, one helicopter and seven personnel to help out.

The fire also briefly caused a power outage in the area, but the FortisBC website shows service has since been restored.