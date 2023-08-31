Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer

More than two years after a man went on a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., killing one woman and injuring several people, the 30-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison.

Yannick Bandaogo will have no chance of parole for 15 years, as recommended by both the Crown and defense, a judge ruled Thursday.

In May, Bandaogo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated assault, waiving his right to a trial that was scheduled to last 10 weeks.

The minimum sentence for Bandaogo's crimes is life in prison.

When determining his parole eligibility, the judge considered Bandaogo’s guilty plea and the remorse he expressed during sentencing hearings in July.

Last month, Bandaogo apologized in a New Westminster courtroom for his actions on March 27, 2021, when he randomly attacked strangers in and around the Lynn Valley Public Library.

A 20-year-old woman died and six individuals were injured, with one victim losing an eye.

Police say Bandaogo also had self-inflicted wounds when he was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with second-degree murder the day after the carnage, while the remaining charges were laid in September 2021.

When Bandaogo is eligible for parole, it will still be up to the Parole Board of Canada to decide whether to grant it—and under what conditions.

Bandaogo is from Quebec, but moved to Ontario after facing physical and verbal abuse by his mother and her partner, he told the court in July.

From there, he became homeless, which he says exacerbated his drug addiction, before he moved to Vancouver.

Before Bandaogo made his statement, the defense read a written letter from his mother in court, which emphasized her son’s history of mental health and addiction issues.

While the killer’s past provided some context for his actions, a motive for the violence remains unclear.

Victim impact statements were also heard in court last month.

The parents of the woman who was killed described their daughter as fearless and gentle, explaining their life has forever been changed.

Another victim who had been stabbed in the face called Bandaogo a “monster.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure.