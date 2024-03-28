‘Less stress’: More $10-a-day child care spaces opening in B.C

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    More $10-a-day child-care spaces added in B.C.
    An additional 27 child care centres in B.C. are joining the province’s $10-a-day child care program, adding more than 930 affordable spaces for families.

    The centres are making the transition this month and next. 

    With the new spaces, more than 15,300 children and their families across B.C. will be helped by the program, saving thousands of dollars annually, officials said.  

    “Together, we’re making sure families across the province get the quality child care they need without worrying about the cost,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a news release. 

    According to the government, spaces in the program cost about $200 a month per child for full-time, centre-based care, a steep drop from the average price tag of $1,210 for the same care, saving an average of $920 a month.

    Mitzi Dean, B.C.’s minister of state for child care, said in the release families helped by the program see their bills cut by more than 10,000 a year per child, on average. 

    "In addition to the $10-a-day program, we have increased the fee reductions, are eliminating waitlist fees and continue to offer additional support for families who need it most, all of which are important ways we are making life more affordable,” Dean said. 

    Average child care cost down from $54 to $19

    Sarah Mara, a mother of one child in care, said the $10-a-day program has been a big help for her family. 

    “The $10-a-day savings have allowed us to plan for the future with less stress knowing that our child care fees will not be increasing like all the other costs of living," Mara said in the news release.  

    Officials said British Columbia and the federal government have brought average daily cost of child care for children five and under in B.C. down to $19 from $54.

    The province said it prioritized centres in communities that don’t already have $10-a-day spaces, or where there are very few child care centres compared to the region’s population density. 

    “The federal government has committed an additional $47 million over three years through the Child Care Infrastructure Fund,” the release reads. 

    “This new funding will support non-profit, public and/or Indigenous-led organizations to build or maintain child care facilities, particularly in under-served communities, and is in addition to the existing ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.”

    The province said it’s on track to meet its next goal: opening up an additional 20,000 spaces for children by 2026.

