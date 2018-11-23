The lawyers representing the Legislative Assembly clerk and sergeant-at-arms who were placed on administrative leave this week amid a criminal investigation are calling for their clients to be placed back on active duty.

An official said Wednesday that an investigation into the actions of Craig James and Gary Lenz has been ongoing since at least the start of the year, prompted by concerns brought forward by Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Few details are known, but Solicitor General Mike Farnworth put forward a motion that James and Lenz be placed on administrative leave. Both were escorted out of the building, James by a Victoria police officer.

In a letter to Farnworth, Opposition house leader Mary Polak and MLA Sonia Furstenau, lawyers with Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP called the treatment of James and Lenz "deliberately public and humiliating."

"Unless there is something specific in the facts allegedly brought to light in this case that makes it impossible for Mr. James or Mr. Lenz to carry out their duties, the only way that the injustice now unfolding from the passage of the motion can be mitigated pending the outcome of the investigation, and public confidence restored, is for the motion to be rescinded," they wrote.

More information to come…

Read the full letter below. Viewing this on mobile? Click here to see the document.